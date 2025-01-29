Man charged with 1st-degree murder following deadly stabbing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been arrested and accused of stabbing another man to death in Virginia Beach Tuesday, police say.

Daniel Van Dyke, a 38-year-old from Virginia Beach, is charged with first degree murder and stabbing during the commission of a felony, according to police.

Police say the stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Graylyn Drive. That's about half a mile from the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Pleasant Valley Road.

When officers got there around 4:20 p.m., they found a man who had been stabbed to death. Police identified him as 58-year-old Roy Stackhouse.

Van Dyke was there when officers arrived. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police did not say what led to the violence. VBPD is still investigating the incident.