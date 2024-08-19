Man charged with DUI following deadly crash on Shore Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured following an overnight crash on Shore Drive, according to police.
Police say around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, two cars crashed in the 2400 block of Shore Drive.
The driver of one car, 48-year-old Benjamin Alvarado Jr., was found dead at the scene, police say. A woman who was in the car with him was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, police added.
The driver of the other car, 22-year-old Samuel Randolph of Norfolk, was arrested and charged with DUI, police say.
As police continue investigating the crash, they're asking anyone with information to call them at 757-385-4606. You can also call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.