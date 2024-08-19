Man charged with DUI following deadly crash on Shore Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured following an overnight crash on Shore Drive, according to police.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, two cars crashed in the 2400 block of Shore Drive.

Watch: Portsmouth officer found guilty of DUI, reckless driving sentenced to 10 days in jail

Portsmouth officer found guilty of DUI, reckless driving sentenced to 10 days in jail

The driver of one car, 48-year-old Benjamin Alvarado Jr., was found dead at the scene, police say. A woman who was in the car with him was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, police added.

The driver of the other car, 22-year-old Samuel Randolph of Norfolk, was arrested and charged with DUI, police say.

As police continue investigating the crash, they're asking anyone with information to call them at 757-385-4606. You can also call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.