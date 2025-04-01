Man convicted of attempted murder of VBPD officer sentenced to serve 10 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was sentenced to serve 10 years on Monday, March 24 for his role in a shooting that happened last year in the Level Green neighborhood.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Thomas Davenport Jr., 20, of Norfolk, was sentenced on the following charges: attempted second-degree murder, maliciously shooting at an occupied building, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm, vehicle tampering, and unlawfully destroying property.

In total, Davenport was sentenced to 28 years with 19 suspended. He received an additional 12 months for his vehicle trespassing charge.

Watch previous coverage: Ring footage from night males allegedly shot at Virginia Beach officer

2 teens accused of shooting at Virginia Beach PD officer, police say (2)

The charges stem from an overnight shooting that happened on August 2, 2023.

Prosecutors say a Virginia Beach police officer in the Level Green area was working undercover in an unmarked vehicle following a string of car break-ins.

The officer saw a group of males, including Davenport Jr., walking in the area, prosecutors say. When the officer noticed one of the males in a driveway near cars, they made a U-turn to watch him. The person in the driveway then started shooting at the officer’s car. The officer returned fire, then heard multiple shooters starting to fire at him.

The officer took cover and wasn’t hit by a bullet, prosecutors say. However, the surrounding area had damages from the gunfire: several cars and buildings in the area were hit. One of the bullets went through a home and hit the headboard of a bed where people were sleeping.

Police also received reports of theft following that night.

Davenport Jr., who was 18 at the time, was arrested about a week later, prosecutors shared. During an interview with police, he admitted to shooting at the officer’s van.

Police also arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection to the incident.

One of the charged teens was adjudicated delinquent for charges of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, and two counts of vehicle tampering.

News 3 reported earlier this year that the second teen is being tried as an adult. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says he pleaded guilty on Monday, March 24.