Man critically wounded after being shot Friday evening in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old man critically injured.

Virginia Beach Police Department says that about 5:45pm on Friday night, they got a ShotSpotter alert from the 1100 block of Clydesdale Lane. That's in the Woodhaven area, not far from I-64.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. VBPD has not yet released his name, but they say as of Saturday morning, he's been stabilized at the hospital.

They are still investigating. Anyone with additional information relating to this incident is asked to call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or contact Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com. Those calling into the Crime Solvers hotline can remain anonymous.