Man says he was robbed of $10,000 in winnings from Rivers Casino Portsmouth

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man told police he was robbed after winning a whopping $10,000 at Rivers Casino Portsmouth on New Year's Eve.

News 3 obtained a search warrant that states what the man told police while he was at the hospital following the alleged incident.

The warrant says he met three people at the casino who offered to give him a ride back to his home on Coquina Lane.

When he got out of the car around 5 a.m. on New Year's Day, two of the people he was with followed him out of the car, the warrant says. One of them grabbed them from behind around his neck and threatened to shoot him if the didn't hand over his $10,000 winnings, while the other person grabbed at his shorts where the man had the money, the warrant states.

A physical altercation broke out before the two people took the man's casino winnings and phone and ran away, the warrant says.

The warrant was filed for authorization to search a phone that was left behind, which police believe belongs to one of the suspects.