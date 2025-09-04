Medication mistakes: Pharmacist warns of actions that make medicine ineffective

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Summer may not be officially over, but warmer days ahead still pose serious risks to your medications if they're not stored properly.

Critical medications like inhalers, EpiPens and insulin can become ineffective when exposed to high temperatures, potentially putting lives at risk.

"If you keep things like inhalers, EpiPens or insulins on you throughout the day don't leave them in a hot car or with you outside for long periods of time. That sun and heat exposure could degrade the medication rendering it ineffective," said Sarah Dawson, a clinical pharmacist at Sentara Health.

Common storage mistakes to avoid

Hot cars, mailboxes and even front steps can reach dangerous temperatures that compromise medication effectiveness. Dawson says people often don't realize how dangerous higher temperatures can be for their medications.

"If you've got an EpiPen or insulin that's been exposed to high temps for long periods of time it's not going to work. It's not going to lower your blood sugar or prevent that anaphylactic episode," Dawson said.

All medications need proper storage

Dawson says medications should be kept at room temperature, regardless of how many prescriptions someone takes.

"Antidepressants, antipsychotics, stimulants, heart medications -- patients are on a lot of these medications. Millions of Americans are on these medications and potentially more than one so there can be added danger there," Dawson said.

Medications can increase heat sensitivity

Your medication itself can make you more vulnerable in the heat, including over-the-counter products like acne or anti-aging creams.

"You have to be careful with sun exposure with those medications because they can predispose you to sunburns," Dawson said.

These medications can also increase risk of other heat-related illnesses. Experts recommend checking medication labels and staying hydrated.

Delivery considerations

Even during transitional weather periods, Dawson says it's just as important to discuss proper medication storage as during peak summer months. If you receive medication deliveries, consider having a neighbor pick them up or changing delivery times to avoid heat exposure.

