Neighbors wish intersection was safer after fatal crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bicyclist has died from injuries sustained in a crash in Virginia Beach, police confirmed Friday. The crash, between a bicyclist and a car, happened Thursday afternoon near Indian River Road and Sand Pebbles Drive.

News 3 spoke with those who live in the area who said they've had some concerns with that intersection in the past.

Watch previous coverage: Bicyclist dies after crash on Indian River Rd. in Virginia Beach

Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach shut down both ways following bicycle crash

"It's always accidents there. Most people, in fact my neighbors over here, they don't even go that way," said LaBarbara Harrod of Virginia Beach. "They go out either the back way or around the other way because it's a problem, you know."

While some neighbors said the intersection isn't too bad — if you've driven it before — all agreed speeding along Indian River Road makes it worse. Others said the big problem is a treacherous turn on and off of a side road and the layout of the lanes on the main road.

"Why didn't they just put a Y, a fork in the road, and let it be done?" asked Harrod.

Police said that particular intersection isn't known as any more of a problem than other spots but it is just down the road from a site we've talked about before. That's the intersection of Indian River Road and Kempsville Road. It ranked as the number one top crash location in the city in 2021.

Watch related coverage: News 3 Investigates: Deadly crashes at intersections throughout Hampton Roads

Dangerous intersections: Uncovering top crash locations

Police said drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists should take extra care anytime they're on the roadways.

"That's being aware of your surroundings, making sure you have a good following distance, making sure you're checking your right and checking your left, making sure there aren't pedestrians, there aren't bicyclists, people who aren't paying attention, because at the end of the day if you're doing everything the right way you still need to be prepared for someone who is not paying attention," said Master Police Officer CM Wilson with the Virginia Beach Police Traffic Safety Department.

Those who live in the area hope others heed the message of road safety, especially after the tragedy this week.

Watch related coverage: Norfolk wants to eliminate all traffic fatalities. Here's how.

Norfolk wants to eliminate all traffic fatalities. Here's how the plan works.

"It hurts me, you know, for someone to lose their life like that. It sends chills through me now just thinking about. Because I use that [roadway] all the time and my neighbors use that all the time. So, it could be someone we know. A life is a life regardless. They need to do something about it. Soon. Soon," said Harrod.

Police said if you're involved in a crash, you should remain on scene and call 911. Police also said if you have concerns about a particular stretch of road, you can reach out to your local precincts so they can put in a patrol request for that area.