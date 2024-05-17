Neptune's Spring Wine Festival at the Oceanfront canceled due to forecasted rain

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you planned on enjoying wine tasting at the Oceanfront for Neptune's 19th Annual Spring Wine Festival this Saturday, we've got bad news.

The festival has been canceled due to weather, according to event organizers.

If you already bought a ticket, you'll get a refund to your original payment method within 5 to 7 business days , organizers say.

News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson says rain will return this weekend as an area of low pressure tracks across the Southeast. Our area can expect scattered showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.

Myles says we should expect lower temps too: highs will drop to the upper 60s this weekend, and the wind will ramp up for Sunday.

For Myles' full forecast, click here.