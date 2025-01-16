New rendering video shows vision for Virginia Beach wave park, entertainment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This summer, Virginia Beach's Oceanfront will be completely transformed with a wave lagoon, entertainment venue and new restaurants — all part of Atlantic Park.

Organizers released a new rendering video of the sprawling project, which sits on the 10.35-acre site of the former Virginia Beach Dome.

New rendering shows what Atlantic Park will look like

The video shows organizers' vision for the county's first-ever Wavegarden Cove, a $350 million mixed-use entertainment complex, modern offices, residences, and unique shopping and dining options.

Atlantic Park is backed by Pharrell Williams, who says the project is "inspired by [his] belief in the future of Virginia Beach.”

He's not the only Beach native involved in the project: Joe LaMontagne got the idea of bringing a wave park to the city after spending time at other surf lagoons. He felt like Virginia Beach needed a place with reliable waves.

“You’re sitting there thinking ‘can I just push a button and make waves come?'" LaMontagne said in a previous interview with News 3 as he recalled all the times he's tried to surf on a flat Atlantic Ocean.

Altantic Park is slated to open in early summer 2025.

