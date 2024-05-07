News 3 and Southern Bank's Shred-It event returns May 18

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — News 3 and Southern Bank's Shred-it event is back on Saturday, May 18 in Virginia Beach.

This yearly event helps people protect their identity by shredding personal documents free of charge.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at Southern Bank, 3720 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Participants may bring up to 5 bags or boxes of paper to be shredded, no trash, plastic, or binders will be accepted.

Beach Bags will also be at the event accepting food and/or monetary donations.