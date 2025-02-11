Observation tower, with longest steel slide in U.S., nearing completion in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Nautilus Tower, an 65-foot observation tower boasting the United States' longest stainless steel slide, is taking shape in Virginia Beach.

The 38-acre site, which sits just near the Virginia Aquarium, and not far from Ocean Breeze Waterpark, is called Owl Creek Landing.

It’s designed by Outdoor Venture Group LLC — the group also behind the Adventure Park.

WTKR News 3 first told you about this project in May 2024.

Now, visible progress can be seen in February on the eight-story structure.

Developers originally hoped it would be almost twice as tall — 125-feet! — but in order to gain all permits, they modified the height.

Outdoor Venture Group says it will be the first tower of its kind in this region.

Those who ride the slide will sit in a felt-type sack, according to Bahman Azarm, CEO of Outdoor Venture Group. He says this will help control their speed and protect from heat.

The project has been in the works for several years, Azarm said.

“It’s super exciting to see it come to fruition because it’s been in the planning process for about three-and-a-half years, so to see the iron pieces go together like a jigsaw puzzle, it’s really a joy.”

Azarm added they maintained many of the trees in the space because that’s the goal: to build an entertaining project for the community that remains environmentally friendly.

“It was a 38-acre piece of property that was not being used and really to think about a piece of property that is all wooded and to keep it wooded and be able to be used by the general public is really a tough thing to accomplish,” Azarm said. “And I think we were able to accomplish that.”

A suspended walkway will connect the tower to multiple treehouses. Those will not be wheelchair accessible, but Azarm says the tower itself will be fully ADA-accessible, so people using wheelchairs or strollers can still enjoy it.

Developers expect to officially open the site by Memorial Day 2025.

It will be free for visitors to walk around; however, tickets to the tower will cost $28 for adults and $18 for youth.

