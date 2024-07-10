Old Circuit City building in Virginia Beach used to help build greenway in Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The old Circuit City building in Virginia Beach's Town Center has now been leveled and for now, the space will be used to help continue to build a greenway just down the road.

The building located off of S. Independence Blvd. behind Apex Entertainment has now vanished.

At the end of last year, News 3 told you how the city of Virginia Beach planned to demolish the building due to costs to maintain it.

Over the years it can be hard for some to remember what once occupied the space.

"Right off hand I can't, all I can remember is that it was a Circuit City," Ken Craig, who lives in Virginia Beach, said.

The building and parking lot have been used as a car dealership, storage for the city, and at one point was considered a substation for what could have been light rail but the idea did not move forward.

At the start of the year the city hired a demolition team to tear down the space to a slab in hopes it will be more attractive to sell to a developer.

In May News 3 took photos where you could still see remnants of the former electronics store.

Now the slab will be used to help construct phase 3 of the Thalia Creek Greenway Project.

"I think this is a pretty great city to live in and I think I would support anything that makes it more healthy for the citizens," Craig said.

Once complete it will be a mile-long trail connecting S. Independence Blvd. to Constitution Dr.

The trail extension will improve walkability to Town Center and the neighborhoods around it.

Virginia Beach Parks and Rec said construction equipment will sit on the spot.

Fencing and screening will be put in place around the laydown area.

"That wouldn't disturb me at all because there's fencing around every place they're building," Craig said.

Construction on the raised walkway is expected to begin this Fall and will take about a year to complete.

In the meantime, the city development authority did raise concerns about how this would impact the sale of the property.

However, Parks and Rec will be able to use the space until June of 2025 or until it is given a 30-day vacancy notice.

Parks and Rec will be able to stay at the space after the June date if requested.