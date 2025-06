VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was seriously injured following a shooting near Sullivan Circle Tuesday night, according to Virginia Beach police.

Around 10:13 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 700 Block of Sullivan Circle. Upon arrival, a person was found with gunshot wounds, according to Virginia Beach police.

The person has serious injuries, but police say they are in "stable condition."

This incident is still under investigation by Virginia Beach police.