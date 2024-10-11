Pharrell gives VBCPS high schoolers, staff free tickets to his LEGO biopic movie

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is buzzing with excitement as Pharrell Williams' LEGO biopic movie hits theaters.

Watch related coverage: Early timeline set for next year's Something In The Water festival

Something In The Water timeline in place

Pharrell was in town for the release of the movie, "Piece by Piece," on Friday. The movie tells the story of Pharrell's rise to stardom - from his upbringing in Virginia Beach and the early days of his songwriting - to his success in producing chart-topping hits.

During a radio interview on Z104 Friday morning, he mentioned that though it’s an animated movie, it has a lot of emotion. He said it's never too late to find what brings you joy. For him, he said it's music, and it's opened a lot of other doors for him.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach's Atlantic Park on track to open Spring 2025

Atlantic Park in Virginia Beach on track to open next Spring

News 3’s Angela Bohon caught up with some Virginia Beach families excited about seeing the movie.

“I think it’s a cool way to tell the story with the LEGO pieces—just really original and different. Of course, he’s Virginia-born, so gotta come out and support that and support the idea of artistry and music and, you know, doing it your way and being true to yourself," said Patricia Graves.

In celebration of the movie's release, Pharrell announced that he's giving all high school students and staff at Virginia Beach Public Schools free tickets to see the movie. They just have to get a special code from their school starting Tuesday.