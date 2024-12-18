Pharrell Williams named UNESCO goodwill Ambassador

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization appointed Pharrell Williams as its newest goodwill Ambassador.

"Growing up in Virginia, I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be given an opportunity like this one," said Williams following his performance at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

The Virginia Beach star was chosen to promote UNESCO's values and goals through his international influence.

Williams will work with UNESCO to advance education and culture on a global scale.