Pitbull and T-Pain to play Virginia Beach in August

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pitbull will play the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on August 23, according to a release from Live Nation.

The Party After Dark tour will hit over 25 cities in the U.S. and will feature special guests T-Pain and Lil Jon in select markets, Live Nation said.

Grammy award winner Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull, will follow up his numerous successful solo touring runs and recent triple-headlining arena run the Trilogy Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

VIO experiences will be available and include backstage tours, photo opportunities, and more, according to the release.