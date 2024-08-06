Quality and personal service is key to local bag company's success

North End Bag Company's owner Aaron McLellan tells me the company has humble beginnings.

“Making stuff in a room, in a cottage, at the North End,” said McLellan.

He and his cousins made things for themselves and friends.

“We were always fishing and surfing. We made bags for our surfboards basically out of necessity, basically what we needed for our lives,” said McLellan.

He then started selling his wares at the farmers market.

“Had an incredible response. Just continued to organically build off that word of mouth,”

Eventually needing more space, he opened a brick-and-mortar store in the Vibe district on 19th Street.

While North End Bag Co officially started in 2012, it seems this line of work has always been on the table for McLellan.

“I grew up in Massachusetts and my mother is a seamstress. When I was a kid, 10, 11 I started doing a little bit then, and then in high school,” he said.

“It's so gratifying to make something and somebody else wanted it and desired it. It was just a really fulfilling feeling to create something and have for someone else to appreciate it,” said McLellan.

10 years later, growth is slow and steady but that’s ok with McLellan.

“Let’s focus on making something the best we can possibly make it, And not be focused on the profit quite yet. Let's make something we’re really proud of and that takes time,” said the business owner.

And McLellan’s customers tell me the quality is worth the wait.

“It was nice to find a local handmade item that was going to last for a long time,” said customer Jennifer Green.

“And that connection to what you’re buying and the people who are putting it together I think that’s super cool,” said customer Travis Jeffers.

“In the world of Amazon and you can click and get it the next day it's a weird pushback but I think a lot of people appreciate that and are willing to wait for something that is quality,” said McLellan.

North End Bag Company. Bags, leather goods, and accessories made by hand the old-fashioned way makes this unique shop Positively Hampton Roads.

And if you'd like to get your hands on one of their bags, you can order online in addition to going to the store.