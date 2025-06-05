Radio personality 'Shaggy' charged with DUI at scene where VBPD shot suspect, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Brandon Stokes, known by his stage name Shaggy on Norfolk's Z104 radio station, was arrested Wednesday morning when he allegedly tried to enter a Virginia Beach crime scene following an officer-involved shooting on Honeygrove Road, police confirmed to News 3.

Stokes, 43, was displaying "signs of intoxication," police said. He's been charged with driving under the influence and obstruction of justice.

Police say this happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Honeygrove Road. That's where police were responding to an unrelated report of an armed man at a storage unit facility. In that incident, the 18-year-old was later shot by an officer, police say.

Full interview on Virginia Beach police shooting

It's unclear why Stokes was at the crime scene, and VBPD says there's no evidence to suggest his arrest and the shooting are related. Stokes does own the Haygood Skating Center on Ferry Plantation Road, which is adjacent to the storage facility where the shooting occurred.

WTKR News 3 has reached out to Stokes for comment. This article will be updated if we hear back.