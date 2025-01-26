Ransom request prompts abduction investigation for Virginia Beach boy; massive search continues

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As Virginia Beach police have deployed a massive search effort involving bloodhounds, security footage, drones, helicopters, and mounted patrols, the family of Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo has received a request for ransom, police said Sunday.

The ransom request was sent to the parents of Acevedo via WhatsApp while they were on Facebook Live, which led Virginia Beach investigators to call the matter a suspected abduction.

VBPD noted in a release that they have contacted Immigration, Customs and Enforcement and confirmed that Acevedo is not in their custody.

Watch: How does law enforcement determine when to send an AMBER Alert?

“We are doing everything we can to locate Juan and return him safely to his family,” said VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate. “The community’s help is crucial, and we urge anyone who has seen or heard anything to contact us right away.”

Acevedo, 12, was believed to be at a friend's house Friday morning and was reported missing by his parents later that night, authorities said. An AMBER Alert was issued Saturday morning stating that he is believed to be in extreme danger.

VBPD is working with Virginia State Police and Hampton Police to support their search efforts.

And while police said they do not believe this to be a recovery missing — meaning that they believe Acevedo is still alive — they have also deployed marine units to search nearby lakes and ponds.

VBPD asks anyone who thinks they might have information about Juan’s whereabouts to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.