Repairing progress is slow a year after Virginia Beach tornado

Some houses remain nearly untouched after the tornado a year ago
tornado 1 year after queens elm place.jpg
Posted at 6:11 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 18:11:10-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As we mark one year since an EF-3 tornado came over Virginia Beach, destroying homes in the Great Neck area, News 3 reporter Angela Bohon visited with some of the residents she met just after the storm.

When you go into the Broad Bay and Chelsea neighborhoods, you’ll still see many construction vehicles, especially on Haversham Close. More than a half dozen homeowners there had to rebuild.

It’s still a work in progress and some say the permitting process has been lengthy.

A few homes remain almost untouched. One on Queens Elm Place still has tarps on the roof. Neighbors say the plan is to have it torn down.

tornado 1 year after nancy and edwin gonzalez.jpg

“Those whose homes had to be replaced, none of them are back in their homes yet,” explained resident Larry Torrence. “But many of them are still repairing homes. It’s a lengthy process that takes a lot of patience.”

Torrence had to replace his roof, siding, and windows, but says they were fortunate to be able to stay in their home during this time and most importantly, no one was injured.

