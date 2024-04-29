Rebuilding: Nearly 1 year after the Virginia Beach tornado residents cope with destruction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s been almost a year since an EF-3 tornado devastated part of Virginia Beach.

No injuries were reported during the April 30, 2023 tornado, but it was destructive. Many residents described it as a last-minute, quick storm.

According to the City of Virginia Beach, the tornado destroyed seven homes and heavily damaged at least 25 others.

Nancy Gonzalez is one of the homeowners who had to start over and watch her home on Haversham Close be torn down.

“The permits, it’s a process,” said Gonzalez, “And when you’ve never gone through it before, waiting is not an easy factor. It’s hard. I won’t deny it. It’s hard to wait, but we’re almost there!”

As she talked with reporter Angela Bohon, crews were working on her new home which she hopes to move into by the fall.

Next to the Gonzalez family, a vacant lot where another home was torn down and has yet to be rebuilt. On the other side, several other houses remain under construction.

Gonzalez, like so many others, is grateful no one was hurt that evening nearly a year ago. She tells other homeowners to make sure their insurance is up to date and to take severe weather warnings seriously.

“Don’t take it like it’s a joke. Honestly, pay attention,” she urged. “Above everything, the people surrounding you, love each other. Live the moment to the max, because tomorrow is not promised for anybody.”

