Richmond lawmakers considering bill to help human trafficking survivors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — RICHMOND, Va. — Lawmakers in Richmond are evaluating a bill that could significantly change the lives of human trafficking victims. The proposed legislation aims to provide criminal record relief for survivors who were forced to commit crimes while being trafficked.

Olivia Reposa, a survivor of human trafficking, shared her experience with the challenges of having a criminal record.

"It feels like being punished all over again," Reposa said.

Since escaping her traffickers and serving time for crimes committed against her will, Reposa continues to navigate the obstacles her record presents.

“When you apply for an apartment, the first thing they do is run a background check—credit checks are similar—with employers it’s the same thing. Having to carry that weight when it wasn’t truly you who committed those crimes is difficult,” Reposa said. “I couldn’t even get a job at Burger King with my criminal record, so it wasn’t easy.”

The "Criminal Record Relief Bill" passed through the House committee in the Virginia General Assembly. The Senate committee is slated to discuss the legislation on Monday.

Meg Kelsey, with the Center for Global Justice at Regent Law School, explained that the bill is designed to support survivors like Reposa.

“For two individuals I’m currently working with, this legislation would completely erase their criminal records, For me, it wouldn’t eliminate my record, but I see it as a positive step toward supporting survivors,” Reposa stated.

Currently, Virginia state law allows exceptions for only two offenses: prostitution and being in a place of prostitution. Kelsey believes lawmakers should expand these provisions though she remains optimistic about the bill's chances.

“From discussions with representatives on both sides of the aisle, there seems to be a recognition of the need for this.” Kelsey said. “We can all agree on supporting victims, but if those victims cannot secure safe housing, reasonable employment, regain custody of their children, return to school, or take a field trip with their kids because of their criminal records, then our words are just empty and meaningless.”

If the bill passes, it will take effect on July 1st. Individuals wishing to report an incident of human trafficking or seek help can use the following options below.

