Roadway improvements and widening of 17th Street in Virginia Beach begin soon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For those living and working around the Vibe District at the Oceanfront, construction has been an ongoing process, and in just a few weeks, a new project will begin to improve 17th Street.

At the beginning of the second weekend in September, Mark Stevens, owner of the Zero's Subs location at the Oceanfront, stays busy.

However, as shoulder season, the period between peak season and offseason, inches closer, he expresses excitement about a long-awaited development.

"It's one of those things that's been way overdue, so I'm glad the city found the money to bring that to us," Stevens said.

John Hood

Beginning in October, the city will start improvements to the 17th Street corridor, from Pacific down to Cypress.

The project entails replacing water and sewer lines—some of which have been around since the 1940s—adding traffic and pedestrian signals, and incorporating bike lanes.

The project is expected to take three and a half years to complete.

"Yeah, we'll have to get through construction, but I think it will open the street and provide a safe way for people to get back and forth from the Oceanfront. We'll have nice sidewalks," Stevens added.

Stevens emphasizes that he is particularly looking forward to the removal of a utility pole outside his store, which has been broken since he took over the space in 2013.

"So now I can see it finally going away," Stevens said. "It bugs me every time I see it."

John Hood

Along with the bike lanes, the project will feature wider sidewalks and wider traffic lanes.

"The center two lanes are only ten feet wide, while the outside lane is technically only seven feet, plus the gutter pan," Denis Ozoware with Virginia Beach Economic Development, said. " A lot of people won't even drive in that outside lane because it's a little treacherous."

Ozoware noted that the project will be completed in four phases and may result in lane closures that could impact traffic.

For business owners like Stevens, he said he hopes customers still find their way to his shop.

"Everybody somehow finds us; we'll be here," Stevens assured.

John Hood

Ozoware said that the two main components of this project are relocating the water lines and undergrounding all overhead electric lines, which is why it will take so long to complete.

Once done in March of 2029, the hope is the area will be made safer for residents and those visiting the Oceanfront.