Roc Solid Foundation builds backyard playset for Virginia Beach girl, 3, battling cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When Trevor Koch watched volunteers arrive at his home to build his daughter a playset, he said he was overwhelmed by something he hadn't expected to feel: love from strangers.

"I'd never expected the love that you feel from a foundation like Roc Solid and Groundworks to come and do this just out of the grace of their hearts to make a child feel good," Koch said. "To me, that means more than anything."

His daughter, Wednesday Koch, is 3 years old. She was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of cancer, on Aug. 16, 2025. Since her diagnosis, her compromised immune system has kept her away from public playgrounds, school, and even many of the family members she was once surrounded by every day.

Roc Solid Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides hope for children and families fighting pediatric cancer, partnered with Groundworks to build Wednesday a safe place to play in her own backyard.

"The first thing taken away from a kiddo diagnosed with cancer is their ability to play," said Hannah Plott, senior playset coordinator for Roc Solid Foundation. "A lot of times these kiddos are immunocompromised, so they can't go to public playgrounds, they can't go to school and play outside. So that's where Rock Solid comes in."

Roc Solid Foundation plans to build approximately 150 playsets for children across the country this year alone. The organization also provides what it calls a Ready Bag, a blue backpack given to families at the time of a child's cancer diagnosis, stocked with essentials for an unexpected hospital stay.

Plott said the foundation cannot carry out its mission without the support of corporate partners like Groundworks.

"Every 80 seconds, a child is diagnosed with cancer, and Roc Solid can't do it by themselves," Plott said. "So we're looking for organizations who believe in this mission as well to help us carry this."

For Trevor Koch, the day was about more than a playset. It was a reminder that his daughter's story is still being written.

"Her story is not over. It's just beginning," Koch said. "For anybody else who may be going through it or goes through it in the future, you just have to remember to stay positive, trust the process, listen to the doctors, and do everything you can to make sure that your child is safe."

Wednesday is currently cancer-free. Her father said she has additional radiation and chemotherapy ahead and hopes she will be fully cleared by mid-2027.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, around 16,000 children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Those interested in learning more about Roc Solid Foundation or getting involved can visit the organization's website. On September 18, they will be packing 16,000 ready bags for families at the Scope Arena.