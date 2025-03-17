Gray seal resting on beach at Oceanfront; Virginia Aquarium monitoring

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Oceanfront had a rare visitor Monday afternoon.

A juvenile gray seal is still resting on the beach on 33rd Street, as of 2 p.m. WTKR News 3's John Hood took video of the seal, shown below, around 1:30 p.m.

The Virginia Aquarium says they'll be monitoring the seal until it goes back into the ocean.

The aquarium put up signs asking people to stay 150 feet back to protect the seal. That's in line with NOAA's guidelines, which also say that time spent observing all seals and sea lions should be limited to 30 minutes or less.