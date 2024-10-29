Search warrants show juvenile shot following marijuana deal in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — News 3 obtained a search warrant for a crash earlier this month near the Honeybee Golf Course in Virginia Beach that ended with a juvenile shot in the neck.

"Helicopter flying over and a pretty heavy presence in the neighborhood," Jeremy Wing, a neighbor said.

Wing is describing what he and other neighbors living off of Belspring Drive heard the night of Oct. 9 after police were called out near their neighborhood for a car hitting

a tree.

Watch: Suffolk Emergency crews help stranded drivers impacted by fallen tree on Rt. 58

Suffolk Emergency crews help stranded drivers impacted by fallen tree on Rt. 58

"We just heard a big presence of medical and police cars in the area," Wing said.

When police arrived they found a teen in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the neck.

John Hood

According to a search warrant the crash happened after a teenager was allegedly in the area to sell marijuana for $185 to another teenager.

Watch: DEA's move to reclassify marijuana is 'significant,' advocates say

DEA's move to reclassify marijuana is 'significant,' advocates say

The transaction was allegedly planned over messages through an app called Telegram.

When the seller arrived at Belspring Drive the suspect approached the driver's side door.

John Hood

The suspect allegedly acted like he was making a cash app payment but the seller noticed his airplane mode was on.

Watch: Fatal drug overdoses are falling in Virginia, North Carolina. Here's why.

The number of fatal drug overdoses is falling in Virginia, North Carolina. Here's why.

The seller felt they were being scammed and drove off.

That's when the alleged suspect fired a gun shooting the other teen in the neck.

"As a victim of gun violence as a teenager it does hit home it's pretty scary," Wing said.

The warrant said the victim never gave the suspect any of the marijuana and the suspect never made any demands for it.

Watch: Virginia Beach Police seize illegal drugs, cash & firearms in house raid

Virginia Beach Police seize illegal drugs, cash, and firearms in house raid

The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

The suspect has been charged with malicious wounding, shooting into a car, and underage possession of a gun.

John Hood

"This is normally a safe community, very active with the families in the area," Wing said. "Unfortunately something like this happens and you just want to know how kids are getting their hands on guns."

The suspect charged in this shooting is due back in court in November.