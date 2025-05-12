Ship sails on Virginia Beach boat tax proposal, but new licensing fee looms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — WTKR News 3 is following up on a story we first reported last month regarding a proposed boat tax during Virginia Beach's budget season.

While that idea seems to be dead in the water, boat owners may still find themselves paying in a different way.

Bill Pappas, who has operated his fishing charter boat “Playin Hookey” for years, expressed relief about city leaders' decision to abandon the boat tax.

“We're very happy they decided to take the boat tax off. There was some public opposition, and they actually heard,” Pappas said.

John Hood

Pappas was one of dozens of speakers who voiced their frustrations to city leaders last month over the potential boat tax. The tax revenue would have supported dredging certain sections of the Lynnhaven River and cover dredge maintenance.

The proposed tax would have amounted to $1.50 for every $100 of assessed value for privately-owned boats 18 feet and longer — a sharp increase from the current boat tax rate of $0.000001 per $100 of assessed value.

For Pappas, the proposed tax could have added up to thousands of dollars, given that his boat is valued at $300,000.

He noted that many boat owners believed the tax was unrealistic amid ongoing maintenance costs.

“When people's pockets are wrung out like a wash rag, there aren't any drops left to drip anymore. They've worked as hard as they could to get on the water, and then you want to squeeze them for a few more dollars. It's just not the right time,” he said.

City leaders have seemingly put an end to that idea, but on Tuesday night, there will be an ordinance introduced to implement a boat licensing fee instead.

This fee would be paid annually and would vary based on the size of the boat, ranging from $20 to $500.

While the cost of the potential fee is not as daunting as the boat tax that was initially proposed, many boat owners remain concerned about the additional cost.

“Having a chance to get our discussions in there and actually making a difference was great to feel. At the same token, if there's still another tax that isn’t being discussed, I'm not sure if it's fair,” Pappas added.

Tuesday night's city council meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.