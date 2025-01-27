Virginia Beach pulls the plug on SITW after organizers miss terminal lineup, ticket sales deadline

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach is moving on from hosting Something in the Water this April after organizers failed to announce a lineup and commence ticket sales by close of business Monday — a deadline set by city leaders.

A city spokesperson confirmed with News 3 minutes before 5 p.m. Monday that they hadn't received any updates from organizers regarding the lineup and tickets.

The city also released the following statement:

"While the City values the positive impact and visibility the Something in the Water festival has had on Virginia Beach in years’ past, regretfully organizers did not meet the cure notice requirements in terms of next steps, the SITW team will receive an official termination notice from the City. As a result, City staff will begin alternative plans for the weekend of April 26-27. We remain optimistic about future opportunities to work with the SITW team."

Previous coverage: SITW to be terminated if ticket sales, lineup are not announced

SITW to be terminated if ticket sales, lineup are not announced

Last Tuesday, frustrated leaders gave SITW organizers a final ultimatum, insisting that the lineup and tickets be made available by close of business Monday. City leaders had previously backed off missed deadlines, but decided to send organizers a notice of breach following a lack of substantial updates from organizers.

The initial deadline to drop the festival's lineup and start ticket sales was Dec. 31, as outlined in a sponsorship agreement between organizers and the city.