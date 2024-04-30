Skippy, late Sentara therapy dog, remembered on National Animal Therapy Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Staff and patients at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital are thinking of their dear departed friend, Skippy, a Yorkshire terrier therapy dog, who passed away in February.

April 30 is National Animal Therapy Day, which, for the staff at Sentara, evokes memories of the beloved pup who, along with his owner Bob Norville, volunteered more than 2,000 hours visiting patients and staff since 2016.

Sentara Virginia Beach Skippy the Sentara therapy dog



The hospital hopes that Skippy's legacy will live on through Skippy Jr., a 12-week-old Silky Terrier, who is beginning therapy dog training.

News 3's Danielle Saitta will be at a Sentara event celebrating National Animal Therapy Day, and will meet Skippy Jr.!