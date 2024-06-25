Something in the water: 4 bitten in Virginia Beach, possibly by sharks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four people were bitten by something in the water in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach, including two who had to be taken to the hospital, according to Virginia Beach EMS. Officials tell us they aren't sure what hurt the victims and the possibility of shark bites hasn't been ruled out.

Officials say two incidents happened on Thursday, June 20 and one happened on Sunday, June 23. It's unclear when the third incident happened, although EMS says it was recent.

Of the four incidents, two people were okay enough to leave the beach, EMS says. However, two others had to be taken to the hospital, EMS added. Their current conditions are unknown.

The four injured people all said they felt something bite them, officials say. While they're not 100% certain what bit them, officials say they haven't ruled out the possibility of shark attacks.

Virginia Beach EMS says they haven't received confirmation from healthcare officials yet but once they do, they'll have more answers.

The bites happened across the Sandbridge area during different times of the day, EMS added.

We'll update this article once we learn more about the incidents. Stay with News 3 for updates.