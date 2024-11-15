Something in the Water organizers meet key contract deadline after VB officials voice frustrations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water organizers have met an important deadline after Virginia Beach city councilmembers voiced concerns about logistics regarding next year's festival.

City officials confirmed that festival organizers signed a contract by the end of business on Friday — a deadline Mayor Bobby Dyer set after the initial deadline was missed.

Watch previous coverage: VB leaders express frustration with Something in the Water organizers

VB leaders express frustration with Something in the Water organizers; threaten to pull plug on festival

Plans for the next Something in the Water have been tumultuous: it was originally set to happen back in October, but that changed after Pharrell announced it would be postponed until April of 2025. Fans told News 3 they were shocked, especially since the announcement was made hours after some of them had already bought tickets at the locals only sale in Virginia Beach.

Following the postponement, the city council directed the city and SITW organizers to enter into a contract for the event to help guarantee timeliness and organization. The city gave organizers a November 1 to sign the contract, but during a city council meeting on Tuesday, city officials said the contract hadn't been signed.

Watch previous coverage: Fans react to abrupt postponement after Something in the Water moves to April

Community speak out as Something in the Water moves to April

At the meeting, Mayor Dyer said he was "very angry" and gave the organizers until the end of business on Friday to sign the contract.

The executive producer of the festival did respond to the mayor after he gave them the new deadline, explaining that there are a lot of moving parts but organizers, including Pharrell, are not trying to mislead the city.