Something in the Water postponed to April '25 after start of locals only sale, Pharrell says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water 2024 is postponed because it "just isn't ready yet," Pharrell wrote in a letter shared on Friday just before 4:30 p.m.

The letter, penned by Pharrell and posted to Something in the Water's Instagram account, said the festival will now take place in April 2025—six months after it was initially supposed to happen in October.

Tickets for the two-day music festival went on sale for Virginia residents on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Veterans United Home Lone Amphitheater.

Pharrell's letter says those who bought tickets with a card will be automatically refunded. Those who paid in cash can get refunded at the amphitheater's box office.

The city of Virginia Beach released the following statement about the postponement:

"The Something in the Water team has informed the City this afternoon that the festival will not take place in 2024. As far as next steps go, City Council will need to review staff guidance and feedback to determine next steps and consider future plans."

Prior to the postponement announcement, the festival was moved to October 12-13 from the spring, where it had been in past years, to the fall, in the hopes that it would not be impacted by inclement weather. The last day of the 2023 festival was canceled due to storms.

An EF-3 tornado also swept through the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach later that night, April 30, 2023, devastating several neighborhoods.

Something in the Water is a key economic driver for the city as one of the biggest music festivals in the region.

Last year, Virginia Beach reported 33,000 people attended the first two days of the festival, generating between $26 and $29 million in economic impact.

The city does spend considerable money; however, they make $1.04 to $1.18 back for every dollar spent. The BEACH IT music festival, which was held a month later, had a much higher return for the city — $1.93 to $2.17 for every dollar spent.