Something in the Water planned to happen April 26 & 27, Virginia Beach officials say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The next Something in the Water festival is planned to happen at the end of April 2025, Virginia Beach city officials tell News 3.

Something in the Water was initially set to happen this October, but it was pushed back because it "just [wasn't] ready yet," Pharrell wrote when announcing the postponement in September. He said the festival would instead take place in April.

Now, city officials are confirming that with News 3, saying the two-day festival is planned to happen on April 26 and 27.

City officials provided the following statement to us:

“We can confirm Something in the Water organizers requested April 26 & 27 as the dates for the festival. We plan to move forward with planning to ensure a safe and successful event for the community while the contract is being finalized.”

Something in the Water is a key economic driver for the city as one of the biggest music festivals in the region. The 2025 festival will be the fourth Something in the Water since its inception and the third to take place in the Resort City.

Last year, Virginia Beach reported 33,000 people attended the first two days of the festival, generating between $26 and $29 million in economic impact.

The city does spend considerable money; however, they make $1.04 to $1.18 back for every dollar spent. The BEACH IT music festival, which was held a month later, had a much higher return for the city — $1.93 to $2.17 for every dollar spent.