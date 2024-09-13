A look at Something in the Water's past ups and downs following 2024 postponement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The fourth Something in the Water festival — initially scheduled to happen in October 2024 — is postponed to April 2025 because it "just isn't ready yet," Pharrell wrote in a letter shared on Instagram Friday.

Pharrell's letter was shared Friday just before 4:30 p.m. — more than six hours after the festival's "locals only" sale exclusively for Virginia residents opened at the Veterans United Home Lone Amphitheater. By that point, many people had already waited in the long line at the amphitheater and purchased their festival passes.

Although Pharrell's letter said everyone would be refunded, some people who had purchased passes took to social media to share their frustrations.

This isn't the first time troubles have plagued Something in the Water. Of the past three festivals, one was forced to cancel an entire day of performances due to weather and one took place outside of Virginia Beach amid tension between Pharrell and the city after his cousin was shot to death by a VBPD officer.

Here's an overview of the highs and lows of past Something in the Water festivals:

2019 SITW: Inaugural Something in the Water festival is a success

In April 2019, a star-studded lineup – including Travis Scott, Missy Elliott, Migos, Pusha T, and more – hit the Oceanfront for the first Something in the Water festival. Many attendees told News 3 they enjoyed everything from the lineup to the setup to the logistics of getting to the beach and back.

2020 and 2021 SITW: Festivals cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic

In March 2020, around the time a national emergency was declared for COVID-19, Something in the Water 2020 was cancelled. Festival organizers vowed to bring SITW back in April 2021, but couldn't due to the ongoing pandemic.

March 2021: Pharrell's cousin is shot by a Virginia Beach police officer

During a violent night at the Oceanfront on March 27, 2021, a VBPD officer shot a man who was later revealed to be Pharrell’s cousin.

Police said multiple people were shot in two separate incidents at the Oceanfront that night. While police were investigating the two incidents, an officer shot an armed man, later identified as 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Lynch died from his injuries.

Pharrell later confirmed that Lynch was his cousin in an emotional message posted to his Instagram. In the post, Pharrell mourned the loss of his cousin and called for transparency, honesty and justice for all the victims' families affected by the shootings that took place at the Oceanfront.

June 2021: Donovon Lynch's family sues city of Virginia Beach

On June 21, the legal team for the family of Donovon Lynch filed a complaint against the city of Virginia Beach, suing for $50 million.

October 2021: Pharrell says Virginia Beach is run by 'toxic energy,' moves festival out of the city

Pharrell confirmed Something in the Water would not return to Virginia Beach in 2022.

Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney wrote a letter to Pharrell expressing his disappointment over the thought of not having the festival in the city in 2022, stressing the strong impact it has on Virginia Beach.

In response to Duhaney’s letter, Pharrell said the city had been run by “toxic energy” for far too long, taking issue with changing narratives around his cousin’s death.

“I wish the same energy I’ve felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative’s life,” he wrote.

2022 SITW: Festival officially moves to D.C.

The spread of COVID-19 waned in time for Something in the Water to happen in 2022 — but not in the Resort City. Pharrell announced in April 2022 that the festival would take place in Washington, D.C. in June.

August 2022: Pharrell appears open to moving forward with city officials

In August 2022, Pharrell shared a picture of him dining with Virginia Beach officials, including councilman Aaron Rouse. In the caption, he said he was “ready to move our city forward.”

November 2022: Pharrell announces return of Something in the Water to Virginia Beach

Pharrell announced the third Something in the Water would return to Virginia Beach in 2023. He showed a united front with city leaders as Mayor Bobby Dyer and others joined him on stage during the announcement.

May 2023: Donovan Lynch's family, city of Virginia Beach say they reached a settlement

Donovon Lynch's family and the city of Virginia Beach said they agreed to settle the wrongful death lawsuit at the time. The settlement was $3 million, both parties said in May 2023.

April 2023: Bad weather hampers Something in the Water's return to Virginia Beach

The third Something in the Water festival kicked off at the Oceanfront but was quickly plagued by poor weather conditions. The first of three days was delayed by about five hours and the third day was canceled completely after a series of delays. Later that night on April 30, an EF-3 tornado swept through the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach, devastating several neighborhoods.

December 2023: Festival won't be held in April

Word comes out that Pharrell opted to move the festival from April to October 2024to try to avoid the previous year's weather issues.

July 2024: Festival settles on October dates

Organizers announce that the 2024 festival will be held the weekend of October 12 and 13 — significant dates for Pharrell, when he plans to release his semi-autobiographical Lego movie (Oct. 11).

Sept. 12, 2024

Something in the Water announces on social media that tickets will be available to locals only (Virginia residents) the following day, Friday, September 13, adding later that the lineup will be announced that day as well.

Sept. 13, 2024

Hundreds line up at the Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater in Virginia Beach early Friday to wait for tickets to go on sale at 10 a.m. As the day went on, however, no lineup was announced.

Sept. 13, 2024, 4:22 p.m.

As the first day of ticket sales neared its end, Pharrell announced on SITW social media that the festival would be postponed until April 2025 because the event "just isn't ready yet."

