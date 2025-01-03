Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Beach leaders to vote on future of SITW after failing to drop lineup, start ticket sales

Organizers for Something in the Water missed a Dec. 31 deadline—outlined in its sponsorship agreement with the city of Virginia Beach—to announce the festival's lineup and begin ticket sales. The deadline miss is the latest from the music festival, created by Beach native Pharrell Williams, that has been mired by setbacks since the first event in 2019.
Something in the Water 2023
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water's future in Virginia Beach is again in question following a resolution proposed by Mayor Bobby Dyer after the event organizers missed a crucial deadline.

The resolution outlines how organizers failed to drop a lineup and start ticket sales by December 31. The two stipulations were among the requirements in a signed sponsorship agreement.

The resolution notes that Something in the Water is in breach of the agreement, and proposes giving organizers five days to cure the breach. If not, the resolution proposes getting back advanced funding the city gave to the festival. It also requests to explore other programming options for April 26 and 27—the festival's current dates.

Councilmembers will vote on the resolution at the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device