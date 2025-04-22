Strawberry Fest at the Beach set for May 17

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Strawberry Fest at the Beach is scheduled for May 17th in the Artery District off Laskin Road, promising a fun-filled day for families and strawberry enthusiasts.

This new event comes as a welcome alternative to the Pungo Strawberry Festival, which has been canceled several years in a row due to traffic and parking issues.

Organizer Jesse Wykle, owner of Aloha Snacks, and Amy Kitchin, treasurer of the Artery District, aim to showcase the lively activities available in the Laskin Road corridor.

“What we’re hoping to do is bring all of our visitors and all of our residents out from the boardwalk into this Laskin Road corridor, this eastern part of Laskin Road corridor to let them know all the fun things don’t just happen at the beach or up at Hilltop — we’re right here in the middle,” said Kitchin.

The festival will feature free live music and a variety of children’s activities, including chalk painting in the street. Attendees can enjoy Pungo-grown strawberries and engage with the community in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Mark your calendars for May 17th to be part of the inaugural Strawberry Fest at the Beach in the Artery District!