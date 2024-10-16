Student found with gun on Green Run campus will face criminal, disciplinary action: school officials

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A student was found with a gun on Green Run High School and Green Run Collegiate's shared campus in Virginia Beach Tuesday, according to school officials.

After getting a report about a student with a gun in a backpack, the school security officer and administration searched the student, found the gun and secured it, according to a message from school leaders.

No one was injured during the incident.

Virginia Beach police are investigating, and both criminal and disciplinary actions will be taken against the student, officials added.

The message from school officials encouraged students to speak up when they see suspicious or concerning behavior. They also reminded students of available support resources.

"Although classes were in session, this could be difficult and upsetting for some students. Please know that our counselors are onsite and available for any students who may need support," the message said.