Sublime, Rebelution, Wiz Khalifa performing at new reggae festival in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new music festival is coming to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer.

"Point Break Music Festival" will feature a mix of artists — mostly reggae bands and performers — for the two-day event. The lineup, posted to the festival's website, is as follows:

The festival runs from June 1 - 2 at the beach at 5th Street, according to event organizers.

The first day of the festival will be headlined by Sublime. Rebelution will headline the second day.

Festival organizers say a limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available to buy on March 7. General ticket sales will start on March 8.

