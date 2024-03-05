Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Sublime, Rebelution, Wiz Khalifa performing at new reggae festival in Virginia Beach

Cam Oceanfront.png
Posted at 10:05 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 10:36:16-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new music festival is coming to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer.

"Point Break Music Festival" will feature a mix of artists — mostly reggae bands and performers — for the two-day event. The lineup, posted to the festival's website, is as follows:

PointBreak_Lineup_v2_rev17.jpg

The festival runs from June 1 - 2 at the beach at 5th Street, according to event organizers.

The first day of the festival will be headlined by Sublime. Rebelution will headline the second day.

Festival organizers say a limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available to buy on March 7. General ticket sales will start on March 8.

For more information, click here.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 3 Everyday Hero

Everyday Hero at VB Fishing Pier