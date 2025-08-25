Virginia Beach police seize 213 birds in suspected cockfighting ring

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 200 birds have been seized by Virginia Beach police connected to what they say is a suspected cockfighting ring, according to a release.

After complaints were made about aggressive dogs loose on the property, VBPD surveillance showed that there were also a large number of birds kept there.

Watch related: Animals seized in alleged Isle of Wight with suspected cockfighting

Alleged cockfighting uncovered in Isle of Wight, leading to seizure of 250+ animals: Sheriff's Office

In total, 213 birds were surrendered by the homeowner, which included 36 adult roosters. Two injured birds were humanely euthanized, police say.

The seizure took place on Friday morning, Aug. 22.

The birds, which are in the custody of the VBPD Animal Services Bureauf, will now undergo testing to "determine their health and fate," police said.

There have been no charges filed as of Monday afternoon and police said they will share more information as the investigation unfolds.