Summer tourism could help bring in billions of dollars for Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and the tourism season.

That means a busy time for area businesses. It's also an exciting time at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

“We love it," said George Alcarez, site director for the Jackalope Festival at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach.

Set up for the festival was happening Friday.

He’s glad to be able to contribute to the boost summer tourism provides the economy.

“Not only that, it’s giving us a big shot in the arm for action sports here in Virginia Beach," said Alcarez.

According to the most recent data available from the city of Virginia Beach, in 2022 tourism brought in nearly $4 billion for the city throughout the year.

Businesses might be a little extra appreciative of a strong summer season in 2024 after 2023.

As News 3 has reported, weather and an early start to the school year may have hurt tourism last year.

“A large part of our oceanfront’s business in the month of May is Memorial Day weekend. So we’re so grateful that we have a little bit of rain to cool things down but mostly sunny skies ahead of us," said Coastal Edge President D. Nachnani.

Coastal Edge is a business with locations at the oceanfront.

He’s optimistic about 2024.

“We’re excited about the season. We’re excited about all the out-of-town guests and, guess what, our local guests," said Nachnani.

Tourism isn’t limited to the oceanfront.

It’s also a more than $6 billion a year business in Norfolk according to the president and CEO of Visit Norfolk, and that can benefit other areas as well.

“People who are traveling for a week at a time, we find them staying here so they can go to the beach for a couple of days but they can also go to Williamsburg for a couple of days. Then, have the great walkability of our city. The arts, the museums, and our own waterfront," Visit Norfolk President & CEO Kurt Krause said.

Aside from the summer tourism boost, the city may also see a boost in tourism in 2024 because cruise ships were re-routed to Norfolk after the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse in Baltimore March 26.

Tourism also benefits people who live here.

“What that means to the residents is $1,200 less per family in taxes that they have to pay. Everybody, every family, $1,200 less because of the visitors coming in and wanting to see what we have," Krause explained.

According to Nerd Wallet, more nationally more than 118 million Americans are expected to spend a total of more than $424 billion on airfare and hotel stays in summer 2024.