Suspect in custody after man is stabbed to death in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was stabbed to death in Virginia Beach Tuesday, police told News 3.

Police say the stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Graylyn Drive. That's about half a mile from the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Pleasant Valley Road.

A suspect was taken into custody, police say. They did not share further information on the man who died or the person taken into custody.

Police did not say what led to the violence or if the suspect will be charged. VBPD is still investigating the incident.