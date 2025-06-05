Suspect shot by VBPD identified, faces multiple charges: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An 18-year-old, who was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer at a storage unit facility on Wednesday, was identified and now faces multiple charges, the Virginia Beach Police Department said Thursday.

Shaun Marlar, 18, was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, and three counts of brandishing, according to the VBPD.

Around 8:45 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a person pointing a firearm at someone else at AAAA Self Storage in the 4600 block of Honeygrove Road, near Ferry Plantation Road. Upon arrival, police found Marlar armed with a handgun, VBPD says. He was instructed to drop the gun — but, he instead pointed the pistol at the officers.

Officers then shot at Marlar, leaving him injured. He was hospitalized with serious injuries, but he is considered to be in stable condition, according to VBPD.

A replica handgun was also recovered at the scene, according to VBPD.

The officers involved were uninjured and are currently placed on temporary Critical Incident Leave, which VBPD says is standard practice.