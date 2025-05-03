Team effort to end Alzheimer’s Disease takes center field in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On the baseball field of First Colonial High School, a team effort is underway to combat Alzheimer’s disease, with each pitch and play honoring a local baseball legend, former coach Norbie Wilson, who has been battling the disease for nearly a decade.

“I’ve known him since maybe the late '80s, and he’s been a mentor for me since that time,” said Coach Scott Stubbe. “He’s always been a person who would help you out. He loves baseball, he loves helping people, and that’s why he’s out here.”

Coaches Stubbe and Chris Dotolo emphasized that Saturday's event was more than just a game between Cape Henry and First Colonial; it was a fight against a debilitating illness. Proceeds from the game went toward Alzheimer’s research and support for families affected by the disease. Last year, the coaches reported a significant success in fundraising.

“I think we raised almost $9,000 last year, and the turnout was great,” exclaimed Dotolo.

Wilson, who has been living with Alzheimer’s, reflected on how the disease has thrown him a curveball. However, with the help of his all-star MVP—his wife Candy—he continues to step up to the plate every day.

“It’s been a little tough as time winds on,” Candy Wilson shared. “It gets a little tougher, but he’s hanging in. He’s got baseball; that’s all you need.”

While Wilson acknowledges he may not see a cure, he is committed to supporting research efforts.

“I love it; it might help somebody else,” Wilson said. “This goes to research, and I hope they find a cure for it.”

Eric Stein, a representative from the Southeastern Virginia Board of the Alzheimer’s Association, attended the game and noted that approximately 165,000 people over the age of 65 in Virginia are living with the disease. Although there is no cure yet, he mentioned that some developing drugs could help patients live longer.

“There are two medications that have been FDA approved,” Stein explained. “We have a doctor on our board who provides those medications to people who qualify, primarily those showing mild cognitive impairment, which are early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Meanwhile, individuals living with Alzheimer’s, like Coach Wilson, continue to find ways to overcome the challenges of the disease. His wife, Candy Wilson says baseball brings back the memories that otherwise might have been lost for her husband.

"There is no doubt about that. That’s his purpose in life… right there.”

This event in Virginia Beach not only aims to raise awareness and support for Alzheimer’s research but also to celebrate the enduring spirit of those affected by the disease.