Teen charged with murder of Chesapeake high school student who was shot, killed in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A teen boy has been charged with the murder of a Chesapeake high school student who was shot and killed in Virginia Beach earlier this week.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Watch related coverage: Mother of teen shot in Virginia Beach speaks with News 3

Mother of teen shot in Virginia Beach speaks with News 3

The charges are in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Monday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Kempsville Road. That's near the Tallwood Apartments complex.

Police say there, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died on Tuesday.

The teen, Dejour "DJ" Crippen, was a senior at Indian River High School. News 3 spoke to his mother, who described him as the life of the party. She said he had goals for his future: He was thinking was joining the Navy and recently took the ASVAB test.

Watch previous coverage: Teen killed in Virginia Beach shooting attended Indian River High School

Teen killed in Virginia Beach shooting attended Indian River High School

Virginia Beach police said the shooting is the latest incident of youth gun violence in the city. Chief Paul Neudigate says there are about 50% fewer homicides this year compared to last year, but they're noticing an "alarming" trend of homicides involving minors.

He says this is the sixth shooting in the city this year in which a juvenile has been implicated. He added that 50% of homicides this year have had juveniles as the offender, and about a third of people who died in homicides this year were juveniles.

“One is too high, and these numbers should be of concern to our entire community,” said Neudigate. “I am once again pleading for parents and guardians to please remain vigilant about your teen’s behavior, social interactions, social media activity, and any signs of concern. Have open conversations about the risks and responsibilities of their actions.”