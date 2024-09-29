Third swimmer in Virginia Beach Oceanfront drownings dies at the hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The third man swept up by an unexpected current at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on September 21, who spent several days in a coma after washing ashore, has died, his brother told News 3.

Guilmer Joselino was at the beach with his two brothers, Sergio Olcot Ajbal and Santos Olcot Ajbal, and friend Sergio Xinico around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near 16th Street when one of them was caught by a wave.

Strong rip currents were reported and red flags had been flying at the Oceanfront that day.

Two of the men attempted to rescue him, but they tragically were carried off, too. Santos washed up shortly after and was taken to the hospital where he laid in a coma until Wednesday, September 25, before he was taken off life support.

The bodies of Sergio Ajbal and Sergio Xinico, both 22, washed up nearby — Ajbal on Monday night, Xinico on Tuesday morning.

News 3 has spoken with Joselino multiple times this week. He and his brothers are from Guatemala, and he does speak English, making it difficult for him to communicate with officials and coordinate getting his brothers back home.

News 3 anchor Pari Cruz and assignment editor Adriana Horne spoke with Joselino in Spanish to understand what happened that night.

"I was with them, but I couldn't do anything," Joselino said. "I asked for help, but when help finally came we couldn't do anything. The waves had already taken them out."

Joselino has set up a GoFundMe with a $25,000 goal in th hopes he can send his brother's bodies back to Guatemala.

In the GoFundMe description, Joselino writes:

On September 21st my brothers, myself and a friend decided to go the beach and enjoy the evening sunset. Little did I know that that night would end in a horrible tragedy when all of a sudden a big wave came and swept away both of my brothers and our friend. They were all swimming at knee level but soon found themselves drifting away and all we could see was the seagulls in the distance. Minutes later my brother, Santos, washed up on shore and was taken to the hospital. He was put on life support and they did everything they could for him. On September 25th he was taken off the ventilator. My brother and his friend were recovered days after their drowning. This sudden loss has my family and I in deep grief and concerned with how we can cover the cost of funeral expenses. I, kindly, ask if you can donate to my family in these difficult times. RIP Sergio Olcot Ajbal, Santos Olcot Ajbal and Sergio Xenico. God Bless you!



