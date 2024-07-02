This Virginia Beach mom became a water safety advocate after her daughter drowned

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A child is dead after they were found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a Norfolk home over the weekend.

Norfolk police are investigating the incident, which began in the 1800 block of Brookwood Road Sunday, and ended at CHKD where the child was later pronounced dead.

Watch: 3-year-old dies after being found in pool in Norfolk

Kim Bianchi is a Virginia Beach mother who’s advocating to keep children safe after her daughter drowned.

The Bean’s Way Foundation was founded in October aimed at helping to prevent what happened to her family from happening to anyone else.

Bianchi says er 2-year old daughter Gabriella Ruth, AKA Bean, was energetic.

"She walked out of my parent’s back door and shut the door and walked into the pool," Bianchi said. "We lost her that day."

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4,

according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Watch: Water safety tips

Over a hundred children have learned how to survive in the water through Bianchi’s non-profit, The Bean’s Way Foundation.

"Anything that can get them in the direction of water safety for their little ones," Bianchi said. . "We financially help. The classes are very expensive."

Tom Gill, a Virginia Beach lifeguard, recommends always swimming near a lifeguard.

"There’s no such thing as safe water activity a hundred percent," Gill said.

Watch: Ways to stay safe in the water this summer

There were about 250 water rescues two years ago, Gill said, and last year there were over 800.

To help more kids learn how to swim, The Beans Way Foundation is hosting a run walk fundraiser on Saturday, August 10 at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

News 3 reached out but was not able to get in contact with the family of the 3-year-old.