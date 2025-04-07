Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Tidewater Wildlife Rescue looking for man they say beat goose to death in Virginia Beach

486834847_979641957636355_8796406826120652256_n.jpg
486038590_979642024303015_4232264836803632471_n.jpg
486657401_979642017636349_161548167155006944_n.jpg
486367361_979641984303019_6960363476616610971_n.jpg
487419389_979641990969685_2799901912057050965_n.jpg
487785080_979642034303014_8704004396767923926_n.jpg
487224541_979641944303023_509527462020611829_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tidewater Wildlife Rescue says they had "one of the most horrific calls" last Thursday night in which a man beat a male Canadian goose to death in Virginia Beach.

The wildlife refuge says this happened in front of a business in the area of 144 Business Park Drive. During the incident, they said a man beat a male goose with a curtain rod in front of its mate.

Their team found the goose "almost lifeless in pain." They said he sadly lost his life to cardiac arrest while being put under anesthesia at the vet.

The wildlife refuge says they've turned the situation over to the Department of Wildlife Resources. They're asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

"We understand these geese that nest in front of businesses can get a little aggressive when trying to protect their mate and nest. But there are other ways to handle the situation than beat an animal to death," the refuge said in a Facebook post.

They added that Canadian geese, along with all migratory birds, are federally protected under the Migratory Act.

You can reach Tidewater Wildlife Rescue by calling 757-255-8710.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Big Brother Casting Call