Tidewater Wildlife Rescue looking for man they say beat goose to death in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tidewater Wildlife Rescue says they had "one of the most horrific calls" last Thursday night in which a man beat a male Canadian goose to death in Virginia Beach.

The wildlife refuge says this happened in front of a business in the area of 144 Business Park Drive. During the incident, they said a man beat a male goose with a curtain rod in front of its mate.

Their team found the goose "almost lifeless in pain." They said he sadly lost his life to cardiac arrest while being put under anesthesia at the vet.

The wildlife refuge says they've turned the situation over to the Department of Wildlife Resources. They're asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

"We understand these geese that nest in front of businesses can get a little aggressive when trying to protect their mate and nest. But there are other ways to handle the situation than beat an animal to death," the refuge said in a Facebook post.

They added that Canadian geese, along with all migratory birds, are federally protected under the Migratory Act.

You can reach Tidewater Wildlife Rescue by calling 757-255-8710.