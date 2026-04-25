Tourists and locals enjoy late nights at Virginia Beach oceanfront after judge lifts 9:30 p.m. curfew

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tourists and locals are enjoying late nights at the Virginia Beach oceanfront after a judge granted a temporary restraining order against the city, putting a 9:30 p.m. curfew on hold.

Friday marks the first night without the curfew. Some visitors say they didn’t even know about the restrictions until they arrived.

"It hit me kinda hard because you know I’ve been in Virginia the past and you know the beach down here is like everything," Damon Smith said.

Others say the early cutoff didn’t match what they expected from a beach destination.

"Telling a grown adult you have to be in your rooms by 9:30 that’s kind of crazy," Lee Butler said.

For some, the curfew meant missing out on the full oceanfront experience.

"I was kind of disappointed like I’m not gonna get that experience down here," Smith said.

Now with the curfew temporarily blocked, visitors say they’re already feeling the difference.

"Happier much happier, now I can enjoy the full experience down here," Smith said.

But even with the change, some locals say there are still mixed emotions about what late nights could bring.

"I feel good a little scared at the same time anything can happen," Ray Holland said.

The city is looking forward to a packed weekend with the Stars, Stripes and Spurs event.