Two restaurants get outside cafe for Virginia Beach Atlantic Park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The new Dome down at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is progressing to its final stage but it's not the only thing shaping up at Atlantic Park

For now, the sounds of construction still fill the air down at the Oceanfront.

"Oh construction, it's been a hellscape," Dwayne Appleton, who runs Java Surf Cafe and Espresso Bar, said.

Appleton said he's dealt with construction projects over the last 10 years while operating on 19th Street.

John Hood

However, soon construction will be wrapping up on the new Dome venue.

"Both roads and utilities and just all the trucks and whatnot will be over with, May or June of next year probably in May," Councilman Worth Remick, said. "The venue will open in May of next year as of last Thursday."

Already two acts have been named for the new Dome including Kevin James in June and Papa Roach in September.

Appleton who can remember going to the original Dome before it was torn down 30 years ago said he knows the new venue will bring more foot traffic to the Vibe District.

"So the construction for the sports center is the same thing it has helped just bottom line there are more people in town for those events," Appleton said. "We're definitely looking forward to the dorm opening up as another destination for the Oceanfront, we're very excited about it."

John Hood

Atlantic Park is set to have retail spaces and restaurants along with the wave park.

On Tuesday city leaders approved two outdoor cafes to be part of the upcoming entertainment venue.

This includes Mi Vida Virginia Beach and Grill Virginia Beach.

With more still to be announced, city leaders feel this will not only bring more people to the Oceanfront but to other parts of Virginia Beach.

John Hood

"I like the term or phrase a rising tide lifts all boats because that tide will be rising and will be on site but I am sure it will be off-site in that neighborhood, in that area, the Vibe, the Oceanfront," Remick said.

The city said additional details on who the first act will be to break into the new Dome will be announced in the coming weeks.