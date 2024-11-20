Two suspects charged in shooting of Landyn Davis appear in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two suspects believed to be involved in the shooting of Landyn Davis in Virginia Beach appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Witness testimony in one of the cases alleges Jawuan Jeffries and Tori'yon Cook fired more than 20 rounds into the home of Landyn Davis due to beef Jeffries allegedly had with another person.

"Not happy, overwhelmed seeing them, my anxiety is high," Emily Rigsby, the mother of Landyn Davis said.

Rigsby was in the courtroom with her family on Tuesday for both hearings for Jeffries and Cook.

A witness who can not be identified due to a court order claims they were with Cook and Jefferies on February 13.

The witness alleges the three went to the Scarborough neighborhood where Landyn lives.

The three were allegedly going to play dice and smoke at Rigsby's house before going to a recording studio.

The witness alleges while walking to the home Jeffries saw someone who he had beef with and began firing two guns along with Cook.

One of the bullets struck Landyn in the head while he was upstairs playing video games in his home.

Rigsby tells News 3 Jeffries grew up near her home but she didn't know the other two suspects.

She also said she was not even aware they would be in her neighborhood that night.

"Me and him [Steven] were at Corporate Landing Middle School, my son had a mandatory parent wrestling meeting, and parents had to be there," Rigsby said. "Landyn was originally supposed to go with us before we left the house, he asked if he could stay with our oldest daughter and play video games."

The witness's phone was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

A detective told the court, they were able to look at phone records and find Jeffries and Cook's phones were tied to a cell phone tower near Scarborough Square.

Jeffries' attorney argues the phone data does not technically place Jeffries physically at the shooting.

"If I take your phone it doesn't mean you're moving with me even though I have your phone in my pocket," Anton Karpov, the defense attorney, said. "They can find the location of the phone but they have to prove that the person in fact was in physical possession of the phone at that particular time."

Other evidence showed more than 20 bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

The judge found the Commonwealth met the burden of proof and certified the charges to the circuit court.

Cook waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Cook and Jeffries's cases will head to a Grand Jury next month on December 2.